Granite started in center field and went 0-for-4 with a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

Granite looks set to get regular starts in center field while Byron Buxton (groin) is on the DL as he's started five of the last six games. However, he'll need to show some life at the plate as he's just 2-for-22 in his first seven games in the majors.

