Twins' Zack Granite: Struggling in regular duty
Granite started in center field and went 0-for-4 with a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.
Granite looks set to get regular starts in center field while Byron Buxton (groin) is on the DL as he's started five of the last six games. However, he'll need to show some life at the plate as he's just 2-for-22 in his first seven games in the majors.
More News
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....