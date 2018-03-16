Twins' Zack Granite: Struggling this spring
Granite went 0-for-3 in Thursday's spring training win over Tampa Bay. He's hitting just .188 (5-for-32) this spring as he battles Robbie Grossman for a reserve outfield spot.
Granite's odds of making the 25-man roster decreased when the Twins signed Logan Morrison. Grossman moves from starting DH to reserve outfield and makes it harder for Granite to make the team. Grossman is also out of minor league options while Granite can be optioned to Triple-A.
