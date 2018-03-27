Twins' Zack Granite: Will start season at Triple-A
The Twins optioned Granite to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Granite struggled at the plate this spring with a .122 batting average and .364 OPS in 41 at-bats. Non-roster invitee Ryan LaMarre earned a roster spot with a hot bat this spring and the signing of Logan Morrison in late February also diminished the 25-year-old's chances of cracking the Opening Day roster, as previously expected designated hitter Robbie Grossman is now slated for a role as more of a depth outfielder. A replication of Granite's slash line of .338/.392/.475 -- and 18 stolen bases in 284 at-bats -- for Rochester in 2017 would certainly help to earn him a promotion again this season.
