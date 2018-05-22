Twins' Zack Jones: Activated from minor-league DL
Jones (hamstring) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Monday.
Jones is back in action with Double-A Chattanooga after spending the last week and a half on the shelf with a hamstring strain. The 27-year-old owns a 3.07 ERA and 25:17 K:BB across 14.2 innings with the Lookouts this season.
More News
-
Twins' Zack Jones: Lands on disabled list•
-
Twins' Zack Jones: Scoreless appearance in Double-A debut•
-
Twins' Zack Jones: Reportedly has shoulder surgery•
-
Twins' Zack Jones: Activated from DL, returned to Twins•
-
Brewers' Zack Jones: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Zack Jones: Could begin rehab assignment next month•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...