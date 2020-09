Littell (elbow) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to the Twins' alternate site Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Apparently Littell has turned the page after a bout of elbow inflammation, though he will have to wait a while yet before he gets another big-league opportunity. He didn't exactly make a strong case for a regular role in the Minnesota bullpen, posting a 9.95 ERA and 2.37 WHIP in his first six appearances this season.