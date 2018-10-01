Littell allowed two runs on three hits and two walks across four innings in a no-decision Sunday against the White Sox. He struck out six.

Littell ran into trouble in the first inning when he allowed two runs on two hits and a walk before escaping the jam. He was much more effective over the rest of his outing, allowing just two more baserunners, but he was removed with 70 pitches under his belt after the fourth. The majority of Littell's appearances this season came in the month of September, and his combined 6.20 ERA did little to inspire the club to give him a closer look. He'll become a free agent this winter and is a candidate to sign another minor league deal for 2019.