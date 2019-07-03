Twins' Zack Littell: Called up from Triple-A
The Twins recalled Littell from Triple-A Rochester following Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Athletics, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Minnesota shuttled Jake Odorizzi (finger) to the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, allowing Littell to stick around as an extra arm in the bullpen until a replacement in the rotation is needed for Odorizzi on Sunday versus the Rangers. Though Littell has made seven starts for Rochester this season, he has exceeded three innings in just one appearance in either Triple-A or the majors since May 19 and probably won't be in consideration for a spot start.
