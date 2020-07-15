Littell threw three innings in Tuesday's scrimmage and could be used in longer outings the season, MLB.com reports. "With a guy like Zack, and some other guys that have been starters for us that may find themselves in the bullpen, having the ability to give you an inning or three is gonna be something that's gonna be beneficial to us," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Littell improved in his second season in the majors last year (2.68 ERA) due to increased velocity (93.8 mph average fastball), reduced walks (6.2%) and keeping the ball in the park (0.97 HR/9). It looks like he will win a role as a middle reliever and could be used for longer outings if a starter is unable to pitch long into games as they ramp up.