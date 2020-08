Littell was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation after Friday's loss to the Royals, Audra Martin of Fox Sports reports.

Littell felt something in his arm after throwing a pitch in the sixth inning and was forced out of the game afterward. It's unclear how much time the right-hander will miss as a result of the elbow issue, but manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game that he doesn't believe the injury is very serious, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.