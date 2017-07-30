The Twins acquired Littell and minor-league pitcher Dietrich Enns from the Yankees on Sunday in exchange for Jaime Garcia and cash considerations, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Littell is the higher regarded of the two prospects in the deal, with the 21-year-old enjoying a productive campaign split between the High-A and Double-A levels. In a combined 115.1 innings this season, the right-hander has delivered a 1.87 ERA and 8.5 K/9 rate while generating a 52 percent groundball rate. He sports a four-pitch mix and has shown above-average control, but scouts remain divided about whether any of Littell's offerings will grade out as plus pitches in the majors, which may hurt his chances of starting long term. It's expected that Littell will report to Double-A Chattanooga with his new organization.