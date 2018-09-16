Twins' Zack Littell: Exits with blister
Littell exited Saturday's game against the Royals with a blister on his right index finger, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Littell had allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three across 2.2 innings before exiting the game. The 22-year-old righty believes he'll be fine in two or three days. He owns a brutal 8.44 ERA, 2.01 WHIP and 6:7 K:BB across 10.2 big-league innings this season.
More News
-
Twins' Zack Littell: Not set for primary pitcher role•
-
Twins' Zack Littell: Recalled ahead of Sunday appearance•
-
Twins' Zack Littell: Will serve as Sunday's primary pitcher•
-
Twins' Zack Littell: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Twins' Zack Littell: Sent back to minors•
-
Twins' Zack Littell: Recalled from minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...