Littell exited Saturday's game against the Royals with a blister on his right index finger, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Littell had allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three across 2.2 innings before exiting the game. The 22-year-old righty believes he'll be fine in two or three days. He owns a brutal 8.44 ERA, 2.01 WHIP and 6:7 K:BB across 10.2 big-league innings this season.