Littell (hamstring) is expected to return from the injured list prior to Friday's game, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Littell has been sidelined since the beginning of August due to a left hamstring strain. However, he'll return after spending just over the minimum of 10 days on the injured list. The right-hander made two appearances prior to his injury, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one over three innings. He should continue to play a middle relief role once he returns.