The Twins are expected to promote LIttell from Triple-A Rochester to start Sunday against the Rangers, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 St. Paul reports.

Littell wasn't included among the wave of September callups the Twins announced following Friday's game, but it sounds like he'll be officially added to the active roster ahead of the series finale and slot in as Minnesota's sixth starter. The 22-year-old has previously made two appearances (one start) with the Twins, giving up seven runs on seven hits and six walks across 3.1 innings. Littell isn't regarded as a high-end prospect, so he likely won't be worthy of much attention outside of most AL-only formats until his numbers warrant a longer look.