Littell (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Littell left Friday's loss to the Royals with right elbow inflammation. While manager Rocco Baldelli initially said that he didn't believe the injury was serious, Littell will be sidelined for at least 10 days. Sean Poppen and Daniel Coulombe were added to the active roster Saturday.