Twins' Zack Littell: Lights up radar gun
Littell set a new personal high by hitting 97.3 mph with his fastball during Grapefruit League play, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
He did not allow a run while striking out nine and giving up three hits and four walks over seven innings. Seemingly everyone in the Twins' bullpen upped their fastball velocity this spring, and while the 97.3 mph reading was on one pitch, Park notes that Littell's average fastball velocity was also up over his 94 mph average fastball velocity from 2019.
