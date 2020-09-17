Littell cleared waivers and was outrighted to the alternate training site Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old last saw game action Aug. 21 before spending some time on the injured list with elbow inflammation, and he's now been removed from the 40-man roster. Littell had a 2.68 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 29 outings for the Twins last year, but he struggled in brief action during 2020 with seven runs allowed over 6.1 innings.
