Twins' Zack Littell: Protected from Rule 5 draft
Littell was added to the Twins' 40-man roster Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Acquired from the Yankees in the Jaime Garcia deal, Littell posted a 2.81 ERA in seven starts for Double-A Chattanooga, giving him a 2.69 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 142:41 K:BB overall last season (157 innings). Littell is now protected from next month's Rule 5 draft, and if he carries his success over to Triple-A next season, he could find his way to the majors before too long.
