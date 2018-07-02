Littell was called up from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Littell is coming off a pair of quality starts against Syracuse, allowing just two earned runs while striking out 10 over 12 innings, marking his best back-to-back performance since early May. The 22-year-old is set to serve as a middle reliever for Minnesota moving forward, though he has the ability to make a spot start should it be required. During his lone outing with the Twins this year, he gave up six earned runs off six hits and four walks across three innings versus the White Sox on June 5.