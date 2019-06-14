Littell was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

In four appearances with Triple-A Rochester since being optioned back down June 2, the right-hander amassed a 2.35 ERA with a 0.52 WHIP and 13:1 K:BB in 7.2 innings pitched. He'll likely pitch in mostly low-leverage situations, and could find himself back in the minors once Adalberto Mejia (calf) is ready to return. Fernando Romero was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to make room for Littell.

