Twins' Zack Littell: Rocked for six runs in spot start
Littell (0-1) allowed six runs on six hits and four walks across three innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the White Sox. He recorded one strikeout.
Littell was under siege in the first inning, when he allowed a two-run home run to Jose Abreu before Chicago plated another pair with three straight hits. He didn't allow another run during his time on the mound, but he walked the first two batters in the fourth inning and watched as the bullpen allowed them both to score. Littell was expected to head back to Triple-A Rochester after the start, and this poor performance made that a virtual certainty.
