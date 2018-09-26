Twins' Zack Littell: Scheduled to start season finale
Littell will start Sunday against the White Sox, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Littell has made one start for the Twins this season and appeared five more times out of the bullpen, posting a 7.04 ERA in 15.1 total innings. The 22-year-old posted a much more palatable 3.57 ERA in 106 innings for Triple-A Rochester.
