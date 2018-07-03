Littell was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Monday's loss to Milwaukee, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Littell was tagged with the loss, as he allowed a run on one hit and two walks while recording just one out. He issued a walkoff walk to Brad Miller in the bottom of the 10th inning. Littell is expected to rejoin the Red Wings' rotation after a short stint in the big leagues.

