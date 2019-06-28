Littell was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Littell's two-week stint with the big club was largely uneventful -- he made a total of three appearances, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out two over four scoreless innings. Expect Littell to remain on the shuttle up and down until rosters expand in September, providing a fresh arm when needed.

