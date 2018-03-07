The Twins optioned Littell to Double-A Chattanooga on Wednesday.

Littell, who was acquired from the Yankees in the trade that sent Jaime Garcia to the Bronx last summer, was one of six players sent back to the Twins' minor-league camp. The 22-year-old right-hander submitted a 2.12 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 157 innings between two levels last season, but isn't viewed as one of the higher-end pitching prospects in the Minnesota farm system.