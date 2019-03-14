Twins' Zack Littell: Sent to Triple-A
Littell was optioned to Triple-A Rochester, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Realistically, Littell had very little chance to break camp in the big-league rotation, so this comes as no surprise. He enters the year roughly seventh or eighth on the starting pitcher depth chart.
