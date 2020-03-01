Twins' Zack Littell: Strong start to spring
Littell struck out three batters in two scoreless innings in Saturday's spring training loss to Pittsburgh. He has eight strikeouts in five innings this spring with no walks and one earned run allowed.
Littell improved in his second season in the majors last year (2.68 ERA) due to increased velocity (93.8 mph average fastball), reduced walks (6.2%) and keeping the ball in the park (0.97 HR/9). He looks set to secure a role in middle relief.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.