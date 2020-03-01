Littell struck out three batters in two scoreless innings in Saturday's spring training loss to Pittsburgh. He has eight strikeouts in five innings this spring with no walks and one earned run allowed.

Littell improved in his second season in the majors last year (2.68 ERA) due to increased velocity (93.8 mph average fastball), reduced walks (6.2%) and keeping the ball in the park (0.97 HR/9). He looks set to secure a role in middle relief.