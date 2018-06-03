Twins' Zack Littell: Tabbed for doubleheader start
Littell is expected to start one of the Twins' doubleheader games against the White Sox on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Littell, a 22-year-old who was acquired from the Yankees last season in the deal that sent Jaime Garcia to New York, will be summoned from the minors to make a spot start for the big club next week. He owns a solid 2.57 ERA and 30:10 K:BB across 28 innings (four starts, one relief appearance) with Triple-A Rochester since earning a promotion at the start of May. There's a good chance Littell will head back to the minors after Tuesday's spot start, but a strong showing could earn him another opportunity with the big club sooner than later.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...