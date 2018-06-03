Littell is expected to start one of the Twins' doubleheader games against the White Sox on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Littell, a 22-year-old who was acquired from the Yankees last season in the deal that sent Jaime Garcia to New York, will be summoned from the minors to make a spot start for the big club next week. He owns a solid 2.57 ERA and 30:10 K:BB across 28 innings (four starts, one relief appearance) with Triple-A Rochester since earning a promotion at the start of May. There's a good chance Littell will head back to the minors after Tuesday's spot start, but a strong showing could earn him another opportunity with the big club sooner than later.