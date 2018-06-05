Littell was added to the major league roster ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Dustin Morse of the Minnesota Twins reports.

Littell is scheduled to start Game 2 of the doubleheader, although he figures to head right back to the minors following the conclusion of Tuesday's action. Through five appearances at Triple-A Rochester, he's posted a 2.57 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with a 30:10 K:BB over 28 innings.