Littell will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to be the Twins' "primary pitcher" Sunday against the Rangers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Littell was expected to be Sunday's starter, but manager Paul Moliter will instead opt to utilize the opener strategy, with reliever Gabriel Moya earning the "start." The 22-year-old had a 3.57 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 106 innings with Rochester this season.