Weiss signed a minor-league deal with the Twins on Friday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

Weiss was released by Cincinnati in early September after spending the past six years in the organization. He only made one big-league appearance during that time -- in April of 2018 -- during which he gave up four earned runs on two hits (two home runs) and two walks while failing to record an out. Weiss spent a majority of this past season at Triple-A, and he will likely report to Minnesota's Triple-A club this coming spring.

