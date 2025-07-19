Twins' Zebby Matthews: Activated ahead of start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Twins reinstated Matthews (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.
After missing more than a month with a shoulder strain, Matthews will return from the IL and start Saturday's game versus Colorado. The 25-year-old is coming off a brilliant minor-league start, during which he struck out nine batters in four shutout frames, and he'll be welcomed back to the bigs by a Rockies offense that ranks 27th in MLB with a .673 OPS this season. Travis Adams was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
