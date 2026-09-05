Matthews (9-9) picked up the loss after allowing four runs on four hits and one walk over five innings against the White Sox on Friday. He struck out four.

Matthews was a victim of the long ball Friday, tying his season-high in homers allowed with three. The 26-year-old gave up solo shots to Miguel Vargas and Braden Montgomery, while yielding a two-run homer to Colson Montgomery in the fourth. Matthews now owns a 4.69 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 97:33 K:BB over 117 innings this season. The right-hander is scheduled to make his next start Friday against Cleveland.