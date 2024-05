The Twins promoted Matthews from High-A Cedar Rapids to Double-A Wichita on Monday.

After Matthews finishing the 2023 season at Cedar Rapids and produced a 4.59 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 59:10 K:BB in 66.2 innings with the affiliate, the Twins opted to have him return to the Midwest League to begin the 2024 campaign. He quickly proved to be worthy of a promotion, as he submitted a 1.59 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 28:3 K:BB in 22.2 innings over his first four starts of the season with Cedar Rapids.