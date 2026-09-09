Matthews (9-10) took the loss Wednesday as the Twins fell 7-2 to the Tigers, coughing up five runs on two hits and four walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out two.

Two runs in the first inning and three more in the third chased Matthews from the mound after just 58 pitches (27 strikes) in his shortest outing of the season, one that was delayed by an hour and 40 minutes prior to the first pitch. It was a tough pill to swallow for the right-hander after he'd lasted at least five innings in eight straight starts, posting a 3.64 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB over that stretch as he built a case for a rotation spot in 2027. The loss drops Minnesota to five games back of a wild-card spot with 16 to play, and four other teams they'd need to move past to make the postseason. Matthews lines up to make his next start at home next week against the Yankees.