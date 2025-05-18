Matthews (0-1) took the loss Sunday at Milwaukee, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out five.

The Minnesota right-hander floundered in this 71-pitch outing despite the Brewers not managing to knock an extra-base hit. Matthews, who sported a 6.7 percent walk rate over 32.2 innings at Triple-A, struggled with his command, issuing an uncharacteristic three free passes. Despite this rough appearance, Matthews should stick in the Twins rotation given his stellar 1.93 ERA at St. Paul prior to his call-up. The 24-year-old currently lines up to make his next start against at home against the Royals next weekend.