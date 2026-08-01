Twins' Zebby Matthews: Dials up 10 strikeouts in win

Matthews allowed three runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out 10 over five-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Friday.

While Matthews went winless in July, he was able to end the month with a couple of positive outings. Across five starts in July, he allowed a total of 23 runs (21 earned) across 24.2 innings with a 23:14 K:BB. The right-hander still needs to improve on consistency, but he has potential. He's at a 5.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 69:26 K:BB across 81 innings through 14 starts this season. However, it's unclear for now if he'll maintain a rotation spot after the Twins traded for Dean Kremer on Friday.