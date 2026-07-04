Twins' Zebby Matthews: Exits game with foot injury

Matthews was removed during the fifth inning of Saturday's start against the Yankees due to a right foot laceration, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Matthews kept the Yankees off the board until the fourth inning before giving up another three runs in the fifth. Those struggles may have been due to his foot injury, and he'll end his day having allowed four runs on three hits (two homers) and four walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings. It's unclear whether the injury will prevent Matthews from making another turn in the rotation, with his next start slated for next weekend at home against the Angels.