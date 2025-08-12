Matthews (3-4) suffered the loss Monday at the Yankees, yielding three runs on six hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out nine.

The young right-hander looked solid in this 99-pitch outing, as he dazzled with 18 whiffs, but was bitten by the long ball in Yankee Stadium. All three runs Matthews conceded came on three solo homers -- Cody Bellinger in the first and Giancarlo Stanton and Ben Rice in the third. Since rejoining the Minnesota rotation July 19, Matthews has pitched to a 5.04 ERA and 1.28 WHIP but has featured an impressive 32:3 K:BB across 25 frames. He currently lines up to make his next start at home against the Tigers this weekend.