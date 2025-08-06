Matthews (3-3) allowed one run on five hits and a walk over five innings Tuesday, striking out six and earning a win over Detroit.

The lone blemish on Matthews' line came in the third inning on a Kerry Carpenter RBI double. Outside of that frame, Matthews allowed only one other runner to reach scoring position. It was a nice bounce-back outing after coughing up five runs against Boston on July 30. He threw 86 pitches (55 strikes) and generated 12 whiffs Tuesday. Matthews has given up at least four runs in four of his eight MLB starts this season, resulting in a 5.17 ERA across 38.1 innings. He's projected to face the Royals at home this weekend.