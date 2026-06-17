Twins' Zebby Matthews: Goes seven innings in win

Matthews (3-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Rangers after tossing seven innings of two-run ball, allowing eight hits and striking out four.

Matthews has been involved in the decision in each of his seven starts this season, but this was a big bounce-back outing after giving up seven runs on nine hits across six innings in a road loss to the Tigers the last time out. Matthews has five quality starts already and has pitched at least six frames in all but one of his seven appearances. He'll take a 4.78 ERA and 1.18 WHIP to his next start, scheduled for next week at home versus the Dodgers.