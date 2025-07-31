Matthews (2-3) took the loss in Wednesday's 13-1 rout at the hands of the Red Sox, coughing up five runs on eight hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The 25-year-old right-hander once again showed great control without much command in the zone, firing 52 of 74 pitches for strikes but watching half the hits he allowed go for extra bases, including a solo shot by Trevor Story in the second inning. Matthews has an impressive 17:1 K:BB over three starts and 14.1 innings since the All-Star break, but it comes with a 6.28 ERA that isn't just a product of bad luck. He'll try to tighten things up in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Detroit.