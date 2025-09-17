Matthews (4-6) took the loss Tuesday, allowing nine runs on 11 hits and two walks over three innings in a 10-9 loss against the Yankees. He struck out two.

Matthews was tagged for runs in each of the three innings he worked Tuesday, failing to find a groove before being pulled. The 25-year-old has endured a tough season, carrying a 5.97 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 15 starts and 72.1 innings. Still, there are signs of optimism in his underlying metrics, with a 3.85 FIP and a 3.4 K/BB ratio pointing to better potential than the surface stats suggest.