The Twins could recall Matthews and install him as part of a temporary six-man rotation, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

David Festa is expected to be promoted to start Friday, filling the rotation spot vacated by Pablo Lopez (hamstring). However, Matthews is a candidate to get a look in the majors soon, as well, as the Twins look to build in some extra rest for their other starters. Matthews has been dynamite in his first two starts with Triple-A St. Paul this season, allowing two runs with a 13:1 K:BB over 10 innings. It's not yet clear when he might start for the Twins, but he's a good candidate to stash in fantasy leagues where he's still available.