Matthews is no longer expected to be recalled from Triple-A St. Paul this week with the Twins planning to maintain a five-man rotation, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune previously reported last Thursday that the Twins were contemplating calling up Matthews and having him serve as a temporary sixth member of the rotation, but Minnesota will stick with a five-man setup with off days on tap this Thursday and the following Monday. Matthews should still be next in line to join the big-league rotation if an opening emerges, though David Festa was called up ahead of him last week when Pablo Lopez (hamstring) landed on the injured list. Matthews has gotten off to a nice start to the season at St. Paul, striking out 13 over 10 innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks.