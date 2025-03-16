Matthews was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.
Matthews had a strong showing in spring training with 9.1 scoreless innings with a 12:1 K:BB ratio. He could be the first started called up when a spot opens in the rotation. He could still find success in the majors this season with his minuscule walk rate (1.0 BB/9 career in minors), strong strikeout rate (10.2 K/9 career in minors) and velocity.
