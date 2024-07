The Twins have promoted Matthews from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

It will be his third level this season following a dominating run between Wichita and High-A Cedar Rapids that saw him post a 1.85 ERA and 91:6 K:BB over 78 innings. The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the Twins' better pitching prospects.