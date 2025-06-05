Matthews (1-1) earned the win over the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Matthews held the A's scoreless until allowing a run in the fifth inning. Despite that tally, the right-hander emerged with his first win this season and just the second of his big-league career. Matthews didn't miss many bats Wednesday, notching a modest seven whiffs and finishing with a season-low four punchouts, but this was the first time through four starts that he's given up less than two runs and the second time he's completed five frames. Matthews appears to be becoming more entrenched in Minnesota's rotation, and his next start is lined up to be home matchup against a woeful Texas offense that has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the league so far.