Matthews (hip) threw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts and one walk in Wednesday's loss to Boston. It was his first outing since he suffered a strained hip during a Mar. 6 outing. "He probably had the sharpest outing that we've seen all spring," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Matthews left Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees due to what appeared to be an ankle injury but turned out to be a hip strain. It sounds like he'll be ready for the start of the regular season. He's batting for the fifth starter role but is likely to begin the season at Triple-A St. Paul as Simeon Woods Richardson and Chris Paddack still appear on track to win the No. 4 and No. 5 starter roles.