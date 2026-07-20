Twins' Zebby Matthews: Shelled in blowout loss

Matthews (4-7) took the loss Sunday against the Cubs, allowing 10 runs (eight earned) on nine hits and three walks while striking out four over three innings.

Chicago's lineup jumped on Matthews early, as Alex Bregman opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first. After a one-run second, Nico Hoerner cleared the bases with a three-run triple in the third. The right-hander had surrendered seven runs through three innings, but he returned for the fourth and failed to record an out before four straight Cubs reached and two more runs crossed the plate, ending his outing. The eight earned runs were a season high for Matthews. After posting a 4.91 ERA over his final six starts before the All-Star break, Sunday's performance did little to inspire confidence heading into the second half. Matthews will carry a 5.40 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 58:21 K:BB into his next scheduled start at home against the Athletics.