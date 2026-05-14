Matthews (1-0) earned the win Thursday against the Marlins, allowing no runs on four hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out seven.

The Twins wanted to give rookie Connor Prielipp some extra rest, summoning Matthews from the minor leagues for a spot start Thursday, but now they may have to consider keeping Matthews around for more than just one turn through the rotation. The right-hander cruised past the Miami bats in his second career scoreless appearance, firing 56 of his 83 pitches for strikes while receiving plenty of run support. With Taj Bradley (pectoral) on the injured list, Matthews may have bought himself at least one more start with Minnesota early next week versus Houston.